TURIN — The South Lewis School District is seeking community input on how to use the two elementary buildings.
Both the Glenfield and Port Leyden elementary buildings are scheduled to be closed September 2021. Under the current capital project the district is consolidating the elementary schools into the main campus on East Road.
A group of school and local government officials have been working together to encourage reuse of the buildings that meets the greater community’s needs. This group has prepared a survey to ask for community input on the future of the two buildings.
The survey can be found on the South Lewis District website homepage at www.southlewis.org. The survey is open until Oct. 30.
The survey should only take 5-10 minutes to complete.
Any questions can be directed to Douglas Premo, superintendent of South Lewis schools, at 315-348-2508.
