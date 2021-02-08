PORT LEYDEN — Since the death of Minnesota man George Floyd at the hands of police last May, confidence in and support of law enforcement has been tarnished on all levels across the nation.
A South Lewis Central School District sophomore decided to reverse that tide locally by showing appreciation to law enforcement officers.
Despite trying to save for a car, Alexia T. Finster, who will be 16 in March, purchased small tokens of appreciation for local police agency members.
“There is so much negativity in the media about law enforcement,” Alexia, the daughter of Jennifer and Trevor Samson, said. “I wanted to do something to let them know they are appreciated and that they are amazing people to me.”
Alexia purchased several items for 26 gifts bags — “Survival Kits for Law Enforcement” — to be given to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department and two other bags for the emergency management officials. She filled the bags with candy, tissues, hand sanitizer and personal notes.
“Dear law enforcement officers, Here is a little something to say ‘thank you’ for all you do. In a world where there is so much negativity, I want you to know, you are appreciated. You risk your lives everyday to keep your communities safe and that does not go unnoticed,” stated Alexia’s handwritten letter. The letter included a Bible quote: “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God,” Matthew 5:9.
Included with the treats was a note with sayings of the meanings of the candy such as reminding the police officers they are lifesavers.
In addition, she purchased a large tub and filled it with all kinds of snacks including granola bars, Gatorade, candy and Rice Krispy Treats for the state police.
Alexia has a special place in her heart for first responders. Her parents are volunteer firefighters and EMTs with the Port Leyden fire department.
