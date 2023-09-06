TURIN — During the fourth quarter awards ceremony at South Lewis Elementary School, kindergarten through third grade students were honored for their character achievements.
The Principal’s Award goes to a student leader who goes above and beyond what is expected in the classroom, both academically and behaviorally.
Nominees were Jaxtell VanAlstine, Johanna Hastwell, Zaidalynn Farless, Osiris Rogler, Hayden Matuszczak, Lane Kraeger, Jacob Callaghan, Sydney Mudge, Gwen Ernst, Dylan Wendt, Greyson Cavallo, Madalyn Brown, Avery Valis and Brenden Aganier with Grace Paulsen, Sydney Mudge and Liliana McNally winning the Principal award.
