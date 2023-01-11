South Lewis third and fourth graders honored

TURIN — During the first quarter awards ceremony at South Lewis Elementary School, students were honored for their character achievements.
The Effort Award is presented students who consistently demonstrate motivation and effort in their daily school activities.
Fourth grade honorees were Silas Luther, Timothy Kohl, Mason Ehlers and Cooper Szucs; third graders, Ellie Huckabone, Braelyn Widrick, Isabella Sinclair, Jasmine Denslow and Lily Hoch along with Ledger Brownel in the six-one class.
Work Habits Awards were presented to students who consistently demonstrate effective work and study skills.
Fourth graders Easton Ernst, Caleb Dunn, Jacob Schaefer and Eagan LeVan; third graders Harley Baslow, Haylee Kraeger, Collin Place and Miles Bailey along with six-one student Mason Burr received this award.
The Classroom Performance Award is presented to students who consistently work to their fullest potential, participate and always try their hardest.
Recipients include fourth graders Colin Sullivan, Kaidlynn LaFountain, Avery Monks and Cooper Brown; third graders Grace Paulsen, Tristan Peck, Josie Lord and Olivia Sadowski along with six-one student Weyland Ross and 12-one student Harper Eastman-Jackson.
Citizenship Awards are given to students who consistently demonstrate respect for themselves, their community, their school and others.
Receiving the award were fourth graders Arianna Bice, Abigail Stangel, Katerina Pominville and Izabella Lewis; third graders Warryn Brand, Madalyn Brown, Ella Patterson and Kaitlynn Houser along with six-one student AnnMarie Nagy and 12-one student Angela Sasenbury.
Special area awards went to Timothy Kohl and Adalyn Widrick for physical education; Colin Sullivan and Avery Valis for art; Colden Markham and Jacqueline Villalva-Ortiz for music and for
keyboarding/computer applications Wyatt Pominville and Olivia Sadowski.
The Principal’s Award goes to a student leader who goes above and beyond what is expected in the classroom, both academically and behaviorally. Nominees were Lauryn Harper, Kelsey Keefer, Conner Cummings, Grace Paulsen, Alexander Sadowski, Samantha Sullivan and Penelope Levesque with Tobe Sampson winning the Principal award.
