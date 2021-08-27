LOWVILLE — The Village of Lowville Police Department issued a request to residents and visitors to “secure their belongings,” especially cars, SUVs and trucks.
In the past three weeks, three vehicles have been stolen, according to a department news release.
Two of those vehicles were found and recovered in Utica, 56 miles south.
“Arrests are forthcoming but please lock and remove the keys from any vehicles you may own,” the release urges.
While there are “credible leads” in the ongoing investigation, people are encouraged to remain vigilant until those arrests are made.
No further details were provided.
