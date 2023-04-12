LOWVILLE — Members of the Spotlight Dance Team through Double Play Community Center recently had an unique opportunity with the Radio City Rockettes and last month competed in a local competition.
In December, the dancers were invited to do a workshop with the Rockettes and to watch the Christmas Spectacular — the annual musical holiday stage show featuring the Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
“It was definitely a once in a lifetime opportunity,” said dance instructor Nicole Manzer.
The instructor explained they had applied for the opportunity online and was one of few studios from around the state chosen to attend.
Participating in the New York City experience were Ilana Kampnich, 15, the daughter of Diane and Matthew Kampnich of Croghan; Leila Monnet, 12, daughter of Liana and Shane Monnet of Lowville; Aryn Tiffany, 14, daughter of Becky and Shawn Tiffany of Lowville; Annebel Pelo, 14, daughter of Christen and Rob Pelo of Lowville; and Ava Marrow, 12, daughter of Shannon Der and Jake Marrow of Lowville.
The girls described the trip to New York City as a “fun, amazing experience,” which supported team bonding.
Some of these dancers along with other from the dance studio were part of the competition team which participated in the Dance Xplosion in Watertown in March. Leila Monnat, Aryn Tiffany, Ava Marrow and Annebel Pelo were members of the competition team along with Terebellum Narbone-Fouts, 10, daughter of Tiffany Fouts and Paul Narbone of Copenhagen; Keirra Tanner, 12, daughter of Kelly and Shane Tanner of Lowville.
The team members performed in several categories — lyrical, jazz, modern and acro against seven other teams, bringing home solo and team honors as well as some special judges awards.
Terebellum placed in the top 10 performances in the Petite Xccelerated Solo Division dancing to “I’m In Love With A Monster.”
Three members of the Spotlight Dance team placed in the Teen Xccelerated Division top 10 — Annabel Pelo dancing to “Mama’s Broken Heart;” Aryn Tiffany performing to “Tik Tok” and Ilana Kampnich with “Jesus Take The Wheel.”
In the Teen Xccelerated Duo/Trio Division, dancing to “Applause” Aryn Tiffany and Leila Monnat placed fourth.
Ms. Manzer explained the special awards are given by the judges to three performers who they feel stood out from all the performances of each division as a whole.
The Spotlight Dancers received two awards. One was for great use of props in the group dance “Umbrella” with Terebellum, Keira, Aryn, Annebel and Ava. Soloist Ilana Kampnich was honored for a great “back fall” — which the dance instructor explained, “is where she is standing and she goes back without hands and slides to the floor to her back gracefully.”
The Spotlight Dance Studio offers jazz/hip hop, lyrical/ballet and tap/clog for dancers of all ages “in a fun atmosphere while learning the basics of dance all the way up to the competitive levels,” said Ms. Manzer.
Julia Jones also teaches at the dance studio and the studio Mom/Nana is Kathy Der who helps with fundraising and costumes.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.