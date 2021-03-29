The National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a flood watch Saturday for along the Black River between Lyons Falls and Watertown.
According to the report, the best chance for flooding is at typically vulnerable locations that include the flats along the Black River near Lowville.
“It’s important to note that crests will be reached much sooner in the Lowville area than in Watertown,” states the report. “Flooding is only expected to impact typically vulnerable locations along the Black River, remaining in the minor flood category.”
The weather service defines a flood watch as the potential for flooding based on current forecasts. It cautions the public to monitor forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings.
Last week’s heavy rains and snow melting have swelled the Black River and caused roadway flooding in a number of areas, including on the Zecher Road, town of Denmark, and East Martinsburg Road, Lowville. On Sunday, waters were flowing at an undetermined depth across Zecher Road.
