CARTHAGE — The St. James Fair is a staple of the Carthage community, celebrating the end of the school and ushering in summer fun as well as raising funds for Augustinian Academy.
This year marks the 49th anniversary of the church fair set for June 22 to 24 on the church grounds on State Street.
Raising more than $20,000 annually, it is the largest fundraiser for Augustinian Academy.
The fair runs from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday.
As usual, there will be rides provided by Ontario Amusement Rides, with daily wristband specials for four hours of unlimited rides at a cost of $20.
There will be a variety of games for children. For adults, there will games of chance — black jack, big six wheel and pull tabs — in the cordoned-off gaming area, with beer and wine available for patrons 21 and older.
Live music performances with 10th Mountain Division Band and area DJs will be held each day. Tom Ellis of Zapet Vibrations will be spinning the tunes from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday. Rodney Clement will be the featured DJ 6-10 p.m. Friday. Keyboardist Michael Perfetto Jr. will perform from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday followed by vocalist and guitarist Jim Gratch — Jimmy G — 2 to 4 p.m. and closing out the musical entertainment will be the 10th Mountain Division Rock Band 5 to 7 p.m.
Carney’s Petting Zoo will be featured Thursday and Reptiles Forever will be on display Friday and Saturday.
One of the big draws to the fair is the dunking booth. “Dunkees” have been enlisted from the community. Margaret Wood, parish treasurer and fair volunteer, reported employees of Carthage Savings and Loan Association have a contest amongst themselves to see who raises the most funds while in the “wet seat.” On Friday, Katie Lesterance will take the seat 6 to 6:30 p.m., followed by Dale Klock, Crystal Schweitzer, Bridget Fetterly, Zach Anderson and Tom Piche, each in half-hour stretches until 9 p.m.
For Thursday and Saturday “surprise victims” are to be determined, according to the fair press release.
Throughout the three days of the fair, West Street between South Mechanic and School streets will be closed to vehicle traffic.
A cash raffle will be held as “rain insurance” to ensure funds are raised regardless of the weather. Two first prizes of $500 each and 10 second prizes of $100 each will be awarded. The sellers of the first prizes receive $50 each.
Raffle tickets, at $1 each, six for $5, 12 for $10 or 18 for $15, are available from church parishioners and at a booth at the fair. The drawing is scheduled for 9 p.m. Saturday.
Another fair favorite is the food, with Italian, Lebanese, American and Polish offerings along with 2 Bob’s burgers, ice cream, baked goods and fried bread dough. There will be special priced meals for children from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.