CROGHAN — The state Department of Transportation announced Friday that a $2.2 million project to replace a bridge carrying Route 126 over Swiss Creek in the town of Croghan is complete.
DOT Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said in a statement that the project replaced an aging, 50-year-old twin corrugated metal culvert structure with a modern, precast concrete arch that will enhance safety and mobility along an important connector for the flow of people and goods in Lewis County.
The new bridge’s wider opening will allow improved water flow to reduce instances of flooding and provide greater resilience against severe weather events. An adjacent culvert was also repaired to extend its service life and further improve the road’s resilience.
“This new bridge over the Swiss Creek will enhance the reliability and resiliency of this important link serving the rural communities of Lewis County and help ensure that the region’s many important products, everything from milk to maple syrup, can get where they need to go safely and with a minimum of delays,” Commissioner Dominguez said. “Projects like this underscore the important role infrastructure plays in growing our economy and strengthening our communities.”
Route 126 serves the farming communities of Lewis County and provides access to the Adirondack Mountains. Construction of the new bridge began in March of 2021. The project was located between the village of Carthage and the hamlet of Beaver Falls in the town of Croghan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.