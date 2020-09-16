BOONVILLE — State police are requesting public assistance with their investigation into a head-on collision that happened over the weekend along Route 12 in the Oneida County town, just south of the Lewis County border.
Those who witnessed the crash, or witnessed a dark colored sport utility vehicle driving recklessly on Route 12 at about 7:30 p.m. on the night of the crash, are asked to contact state police headquarters at 315-366-6000.
A 42-year-old from Boonville was killed in the Saturday night crash.
At about 7:30 p.m., a 2020 Mercedes driven by Rakwan D. Marshall, 22, of Liverpool, was traveling south on Route 12 when he entered the northbound lane to pass another southbound vehicle. He then struck a 2010 Chrysler Sebring head-on. Cary A. Croniser, 42, of Boonville, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
The driver of the Chrysler, Sarah J. Stinebrickner, 38, of Boonville, was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Utica. She was listed in critical condition, according to a release from state police.
Mr. Marshall was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital with serious injuries, and a 19-year-old unidentified female passenger was also taken to the Utica hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
