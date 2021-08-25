CARTHAGE — State police are asking for public assistance in identifying a suspect from a larceny investigation at the Tractor Supply Co. on State Route 26.
At around 9:10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19, the suspect entered the store at 11131 St. Rte. 26 in the town of Denmark and allegedly placed two Makita 18V 3AH Battery Two Packs in his coat before leaving, according to state police.
The suspect is a tall, adult white male who was wearing a blue and white hat, gray T-shirt, a green and black rain jacket, blue shorts and gray shoes. The suspect appears to have some facial hair and was last seen operating a white sedan with gold New York State license plates.
Anyone who has any information on this investigation is asked to contact state police at 315-366-6000.
