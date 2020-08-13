State police ran an underage drinking initiative in Jefferson and Lewis counties on Aug. 11 and checked 24 locations across the two counties for compliance with state drinking age laws.
In Alexandria Bay, the Sunoco on Route 12, the Alexandria Bay Big M Supermarket, the Valero on Route 12 and the 1000 Island Bait Store were all checked by police for compliance.
In Redwood, police checked Felder’s Gas Station and Crossroads Grocery & Deli.
In Theresa, they checked the Land of Lakes convenience store and gas station.
In Philadelphia, police checked Philly Fuel and the Stewart’s Shops on North Main Street.
In Evans Mills, state police checked the Stewart’s Shops on Route 3.
In Carthage, police checked the Stewart’s Shops on North Broad Street.
In Lowville, police checked the Fastrac gas station on Shady Avenue, Lowville Food Market and the APlus Sunoco on Utica Boulevard.
In Watertown, police checked the Steiner’s General Store, the Stewart’s Shops on Route 126, the Fastrac on State Street, the Sunoco/Tim Hortons on Route 12 and Sunoco Paddy Hill on Route 12.
Police also checked the Stewart’s Shops in Copenhagen, the Sunoco on East Main Street in Chaumont and the Depauville Mini Mart.
In Great Bend, police checked the Stewart’s Shops on Noble Street. This was the only store to be caught violating the state’s drinking age laws.
One employee, Jeanne M. Culbertson, 30, of Copenhagen, was charged with first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child and prohibitive sale of alcohol to a person under 21 years old.
Need to go back to legalize 18...
