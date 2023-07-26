State police looking for owner of ATV found in Turin

TURIN — State police are attempting to locate the owner of a 2004 Polaris 500 HO 4x4 ATP four-wheeler that was found along West Road in the town of Turin on July 10.
If anyone has any information regarding the found ATV, they are asked to contact state police at 315-366-6000.
