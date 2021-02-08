BOONVILLE — State police are investigating a Saturday night snowmobile crash that killed a 41-year-old Camillus man.
According to state police in Remsen, Oneida County, at about 8:30 p.m., Michael B. Ponza, 41, was killed while operating a 2012 Ski-Doo MXZ snowmobile on trail C4E. The trail is located behind Adirondack High School in the town of Boonville.
State police say Mr. Ponza failed to negotiate a turn and struck a tree. He was thrown from the snowmobile and pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
