The first two security camera images are of the person suspected of stealing a tractor from a town of Denmark residence on Dec. 21. The final image is of the actual tractor stolen without the 6-foot yellow brush hog attachment. Provided images

LOWVILLE — State police are looking for help identifying a man captured on security cameras in the town of Denmark.

According to a news release, the man is suspected of having stolen a John Deere 790 compact tractor from a residence “on or about” Dec. 21.

