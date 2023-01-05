LOWVILLE — State police are looking for help identifying a man captured on security cameras in the town of Denmark.
According to a news release, the man is suspected of having stolen a John Deere 790 compact tractor from a residence “on or about” Dec. 21.
The tractor was fitted with a yellow 6-foot three point brush hog when it was stolen.
Anyone with information about the theft or the identity of the person in the images is asked to call the sate police at 315-366-6000 and use case number 11204124 for reference.
