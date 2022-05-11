LOWVILLE — State police in Lowville are seeking information from the public about a stolen SUV.
Troopers say a 2007 Ford Explorer was stolen from Champion Sand and Gravel in the town of Champion.
The vehicle is black with gold trim, otherwise known as the Eddie Bauer edition, and was last seen in February.
Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to contact state police at 315-366-6000 and reference case number 10808780.
