COPENHAGEN — A string of vehicle thefts over the weekend in the town of Denmark led to a warning from the State Police.
Area residents received cell phone, landline and email messages through the automated state alert system on Sunday afternoon from the State Police.
Everyone was asked to “account for all of their vehicles” and to contact the police if anything was missing.
No further details were provided about the ongoing investigation.
People living in the area reported that the incident included a car, a four-wheeler and a truck, at least two of which were recovered in different locations than where they were stolen, although that information could not yet be verified.
Anyone missing a vehicle should contact the Lewis County Dispatch at 315-376-3511 or the State Police at 315-366-6000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.