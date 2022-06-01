MONTAGUE — State police in Lowville are investigating a burglary at a seasonal camp on Culpepper Road in Montague.
Troopers say several Honda generators and one Stihl chainsaw were stolen on May 18.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact state police at 315-376-6513 and refer to case No. 10838805.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.