CARTHAGE — Of the 13 businesses state police checked for selling alcohol to underage people, one was not to be in compliance, resulting in one woman being charged.
On Tuesday, state police conducted an underage drinking initiative in Jefferson and Lewis counties. The following businesses were checked:
Kinney Pharmacy, 401 State St., Carthage; Johnson’s Gas Station, 16 Bridge St., Carthage; Twin Village Liquors, 93 Bridge St., Carthage; Walgreen’s, 1 N. Broad St., Carthage; Stewart’s Shop, 13 N. Broad St., Carthage; Price Chopper, 60 High St., West Carthage; Circle K, 90 Bridge St., Carthage; A-Plus Sunoco Gas Station, 7509 S. State St., Lowville; Stewart’s Shop, 7491 S. State St., Lowville; 7-Eleven Gas Station, 7393 Utica Blvd., Lowville; Top’s Grocery Store, 7301 S. State St., Lowville; and Fastrac Gas Station, 5610 Shady Ave., Lowville.
The one business that was found not to be in compliance, according to state police, was Carthage Market, 120 Riverside Drive., Carthage. As a result, Madonna Renggli, 60, of Carthage, was charged by state police with first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child and prohibitive sale of alcohol to a person younger than 21 years old.
Ms. Renggli was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Village Court on Nov. 9 at 5 p.m.
