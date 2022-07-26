LOWVILLE — Rep. Elise M. Stefanik has been endorsed by nearly 100 Lewis County officials as she runs for reelection to New York’s 21st Congressional District.
On Monday, the congresswoman’s campaign announced the Schuylerville, Saratoga County, Republican has been endorsed by 96 Republican, Conservative, Democrat and independent elected officials in Lewis County.
While a majority of the endorsements come from Republican elected officials, Rep. Stefanik received endorsements from multiple Democrats and independents. Among the most prominent endorsements are those of Lewis County Legislature Chair Lawrence A. Dolhof, Sheriff Michael P. Carpinelli and the mayors of Port Leyden, Copenhagen, Castorland and Constableville.
“Congresswoman Stefanik has a track record of fighting for Lewis County and the north country and achieving bipartisan results,” said Katrina L. Sullivan, a Democrat on the West Turin Town Council. “I am grateful that Elise is willing to work with anyone to achieve results for north country farms, small businesses, manufacturers and families. I’m proud to give her my full endorsement.”
