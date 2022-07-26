Stefanik expresses confidence in campaign

Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, speaks on stage at the Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls on election night 2020. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

LOWVILLE — Rep. Elise M. Stefanik has been endorsed by nearly 100 Lewis County officials as she runs for reelection to New York’s 21st Congressional District.

On Monday, the congresswoman’s campaign announced the Schuylerville, Saratoga County, Republican has been endorsed by 96 Republican, Conservative, Democrat and independent elected officials in Lewis County.

