LOWVILLE — Impeachment, Syria, drug prices, small farms and, frequently, President Donald Trump, were among the topics north country residents lobbed at U.S. Rep. Elise N. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, during a Coffee with Your Congresswoman session held at the local Veterans of Foreign Wars post on Thursday morning.
About 40 people including Assemblyman Kenneth D. Blankenbush, R-Black River, six county legislators and residents from a number of backgrounds from mothers to vets to soldiers to firemen, gathered at the VFW Post 6912 to ask for clarification and insight from the congresswoman.
Rep. Stefanik confirmed previous media reports that she does not support President Trump’s decision to pull troops out of Syria near the Turkish border rather than leaving vulnerable longtime U.S. allies, the Syrian Kurds.
With regard to questions about the impeachment proceedings and her criticism of House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff, D-Calif., Ms. Stefanik said she doesn’t support impeachment and she called out Mr. Schiff for lying and partisanship.
Local issues including challenges facing volunteer fire departments to find recruits, the proposed “farm worker visas,” and the impact they would have on small farms, loan forgiveness for teachers and support for vets, especially suicide prevention, were also approached.
Additional details will follow.
U.S. Rep. Elise N. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, answers questions at the Coffee with Your Congresswoman event held at the Lowville VFW Post 6912, 7744 W. State Street, this morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.