Stone Soup Supper to go

LOWVILLE — In lieu of the Stone Soup Supper, Trinity Episcopal Church, 5411 Trinity Ave., will be handing out brown bag meals in front of the Parish House starting at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 14. Each bag will contain a ham and cheese sandwich, bag of chips, piece of fruit and a juice box. Drivers, are asked to stay in their vehicles and the bags will be delivered to the cars in an effort to keep everyone as safe and healthy as possible.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.