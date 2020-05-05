Stone Soup Supper to go

LOWVILLE — In lieu of the Stone Soup Supper, Trinity Episcopal Church, 5411 Trinity Ave., will be handing out brown bag meals in front of the Parish House starting at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 14. Each bag will contain a ham and cheese sandwich, bag of chips, piece of fruit and a juice box. Drivers, are asked to stay in their vehicles and the bags will be delivered to the cars in an effort to keep everyone as safe and healthy as possible.
