Stone Soup Suppers update

Carthage Church of the Nazarene will be serving its Stone Soup Supper April 2 drive-up style, providing a prepackaged bagged meal. People are asked to drive up to the back side door starting at 5 p.m. and the meal will be delivered to the car. Meals will need to be reheated. The 50 prepared meals will be distributed on a first come first serve bases.
Trinity Episcopal Church in Lowville is cancelling their Stone Stoup Dinner scheduled for Thursday, April 9, with hopes to continue in May.
Anyone is in need of a meal, the church has a few freezer meals available. Call and leave a message on the church answering machine 315-376-3241.
