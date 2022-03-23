Students of the Month for February honored

TURIN — Faculty members at South Lewis Middle School selected five students for the February 2022 Student of the Month program. This program is sponsored by the National Junior Honor Society and recognizes students who demonstrate a strong work ethic, positive attitude and good citizenship in the school and community.
Cameron Carpenter, fifth grader, child of Robert and Jessica Carpenter;. Madison McCall, sixth grader, child of Molly and Theodore McCall; Carter Bourgeois, seventh grader, child of Jeremy and Nicky Bourgeois and Shay Koor, eighth grader, child of Robert Koor and Ashley Wetzel are recipients of the award. The Related Arts “Student of the Month” for February is Mari Tucker, child or Tessa Tucker.
