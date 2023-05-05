South Lewis Middle School Faculty members have selected five students for the March 2023 “Student of the Month” program. This program is sponsored by the National Junior Honor Society and recognizes students who demonstrate a strong work ethic, positive attitude, and good citizenship in our school and community. Award recipients, from left are, seventh grader Hailey Dickinson, child of Paul and Sheena Dickinson; eighth grader Abby Sweredowski, child of Timothy and Rebecca Sweredoski; Brycen Widrick, child of Brandon and Tara Widrick, Related Arts “Student of the Month” and Joel Stangel, child of Laurie child of Congdon, Ehlers, is the sixth grade Student of the Month. Right: Tera Planck, child of Eric and Mallory Planck is the fifth grade Student of the Month.
