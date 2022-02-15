LOWVILLE — Estimates of financial impacts from all-terrain vehicle use in Lewis County are in, and they have legislative motors revving.
During the county’s General Services Committee meeting Tuesday afternoon, Recreation, Forestry and Parks Director Jackie Mahoney presented findings of the economic impact study conducted by Camoin Associates, Saratoga Springs.
A survey, conducted in September and October, combined with trail permit information from Mrs. Mahoney’s department provided the data used in the study, which estimated that about 6,086 people use Lewis County trails every year. Those who come to the county specifically to use the motorized recreation trails or who have bought property because they want to use the trails spend about $6.63 million annually and have an economic impact of about $8.3 million, according to the study.
Visiting trail users spend a combined 71,460 days on the trails, while local users spend about 30,626 riding.
Camoin further estimated that ATV users directly contributed 83 jobs last year, primarily in food services and drinking establishments, accommodations, and vehicle parts and dealerships.
The financial benefits to the county from off-highway vehicle tourism last year include estimates of $92,756 in property tax revenue, about $36,500 from the occupancy tax and $11,270 in estimated sales tax revenue for a total of $140,500.
The study also estimated that the state brought in about $98,000 in income taxes from the recreation-related workforce in the county and an additional $115,000 in registration fees. Camoin suggested that the state could gain about $1.87 million more in sales tax on the larger, multiseated ATVs known as side-by-sides or UTVs, that are being purchased outside the state. Mrs. Mahoney said that is happening largely because of the 1,000-pound weight limit set in 2013 in New York.
The weight limit for ATVs is 1,200 pounds in Pennsylvania and 1,700 pounds in Vermont. Massachusetts also has a 1,000-pound limit, while states farther afield, like Wisconsin, have limits in the 2,000-pound range.
The average weight range for UTVs is consistently between 1,200 pounds and 1,600 pounds before adding fuel, according to ATV-dedicated websites comparing vehicles.
Riding the trail system is the reason 56% of the 1,843 survey takers traveled to the county, while 18% ride trails while they are in the county for other reasons, and about 12% live locally.
“It is important to look only at the economic changes that would not happen in the industry’s absence,” the report said. “These effects are the ‘net new’ effect: purchases made only as a result of the industry in question.”
Spending by local users is not included in the economic impact estimate, however, Camoin noted that local users generate about $28 million in economic activity on their own.
County data indicate that 6,086 recreational vehicles with either county permits or three-day passes used the trail system in 2021, with each of the 3,516 permit holders riding on about 12.7 days throughout the year.
Of the riders surveyed, 14% bought property in Lewis County specifically because they want to ride the trails.
The survey, in part conducted on the trails by the Center for Community Studies at Jefferson Community College, also gave a glimpse at the user experience of the trails.
While the majority of riders, 57%, rated their off-highway vehicle recreation experience as excellent, and 38% said their experience was good, up to 26% of the respondents reported that they also ride in nearby counties, including 26% in Oswego; 23% in Jefferson; 17% in Oneida; 8% in St. Lawrence; and 4% in Franklin.
The top improvements riders thought would make the trail system better involve more trails in one form or another — creating new trails or adding trail miles; adding connector trails to neighboring counties; and building off-trail riding areas. They also thought adding more trail signs would improve the system.
To “protect the off-highway vehicle riding experience” in the county, 69% said private landowners should be “incentivized” to allow new trails on their land while only 36% tagged “protective private property rights” as an important protective measure.
Survey respondents were 76% male and 90% were earners of more than $50,000 annually. Twenty-four percent of survey takers earn more than $150,000 per year, the highest income bracket option on the questionnaire.
Standard ATVs were reportedly used by the majority of survey takers, followed by those using side-by-sides. Dirt bikes were the trail ride for 10% of respondents.
The vast majority, 98% of those surveyed, own their own off-highway vehicles, with 21% of people spending more than $20,000, and 9% spending less than $5,000. Sixty-eight percent of survey takers spent between $5,000 and $20,000 on their ATVs, and although 78% bought their vehicles in New York state, only 57% registered the vehicle here.
“I think the true (economic) impact is much larger than what this study shows,” Board of Legislators Chair Lawrence L. Dolhof said, noting that the timing of the trail survey was the last weekend of the season.
The study is one of the tools county leadership hopes will help efforts to lobby state legislators to approve laws proposed to increase weight limits for ATVs and to consider giving tax incentives to land owners that allow motorized recreation trails on their properties.
“We did send this to Park Strategies who is the firm in Albany that’s been working with us to do a little more advocacy on this issue,” County Manager Ryan M. Piche told the committee. “They were very impressed … We’ve done a good job building the foundation for why we’re advocating for what we are.”
While acknowledging that the study is not “perfect,” Mr. Piche said the methodology was good and accomplished by reputable organizations.
“I think they have to respect the numbers we’re putting forward here, even if they are a little light, in fact,” Mr. Piche said. “I think this is a great step.”
