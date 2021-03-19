Summer jobs available for college students

LOWVILLE — College students who live in the geographic area of Lewis County as well as Boonville to the south and Carthage to the north and who are enrolled in full-time undergraduate or graduate programs are encouraged to visit The Pratt Northam Foundation’s website for a list of agencies with positions available for summer employment.
Pratt Northam’s Workership Program aims to provide employment in a student’s area of study and also to support programs and agencies that benefit the youth of our area.
The Careers Here Program allows students to work within the private sector to retain an internship in their area of study. The Careers Here program is also open to qualifying BOCES students.
For more information, visit www.prattnortham.org/syp.html. Students should reach out directly to the contact person listed for each position/agency for more information on applying for that position.
