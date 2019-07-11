Repairs are underway in a number of streets and roads throughout Lewis County that may cause delays or detours. Here is a list of the major advisories:
- State Route 3 east of Natural Bridge: Traffic is being controlled by temporary stop lights while repairs to the bridge over the MA&N Railroad are being made, according to the state Department of Transportation news release. This work is expected to continue through October.
- Highmarket Road is closed between Fish Creek and Schwenk Roads for the next few weeks while bridge repair is being completed by the county.
- Osceola Road is being repaved for 5.5 miles east of West Leyden Elementary School for the next week, causing one lane of traffic to be open.
- In Lowville, Stowe and Water streets are still closed while work related to the Five Streets Project continues. Detours will add to travel time. Stowe street is expected to have one lane of traffic open beginning next week, but according to the Department of Public Works Superintendent Paul Denise, intermittent closure will still be possible.
- East State Street in Lowville also has intermittent closures and delays due to ongoing Five Streets Project work.
Meanwhile, State Route 812 in Dadville is open again after the aging culverts were replaced. Although there is still some work ongoing, traffic has resumed and the lengthy detour is no longer necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.