CONSTABLEVILLE — A Taberg woman was charged with drunk driving by state police early Sunday morning.
Lisa A. Phelps, 44, was charged with misdemeanor first offense driving while intoxicated and misdemeanor aggravated driving while intoxicated at about 1:30 a.m.
Ms. Phelps was driving on McAlpine Street in the town of West Turin where she was charged and released to a third party according to the state police’s online incident log.
No further information was provided.
