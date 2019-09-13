TURIN — For the second year, Snow Ridge Ski Resort, 4173 West Rd., is hosting the Bacon Brews & Blues Festival from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Called “last year’s most popular new event” by the resort, the festival features a bit of bacon innovation in anything digestible from cocktails to food and seasonal craft beers from the region and beyond.
The Blues Crew, an acoustic blues band consisting of John S. Gillespie on guitar, harp, steel slide guitar and vocals; Neon John Handzel on bass; Nelson Rudiak on saxophone; and Cathie Timian on percussion and vocals, are returning to entertain the crowd with their “depression era” blues that only bacon and beer can cheer up.
New this year in addition to lawn games is the “vendor village” featuring a number of artisans and vendors selling their goods, including Elements by Jacquelyn, Boho Hobo, Lake Ontario Press, Copper City CBD, and Kathy’s Smitten by Mittens.
One free drink, an appetizer and entry into the raffle comes with tickets available at the gate, $15 for adults, $5 for children 6 to 12 years old and those under 5 are free.
For more information, go to Snow Ridge’s website at https://snowridge.com/event/bacon-brews-and-blues/.
“Celebrate the end of summer the best way we know how, with bacon,” the event’s Facebook page says.
