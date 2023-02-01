LOWVILLE — A Lowville Academy and Central School athlete plans to take her skills on the volleyball court to the next level.
Peyton Cole, daughter of Darrin and Christy Cole of Lowville, has signed a letter of intent to play volleyball for Division II Alliance University.
As of Jan. 26, with one more game before playoffs, Peyton had 162 kills for this season in the Frontier League, according to the James Rhodes, varsity volleyball coach. This tops her 144 kills from all of last season including league, non-league and sectionals. This season thus far she has racked up 37 aces and 261 digs. Last year she achieved Frontier League All-star status and All Section III Class.
“Peyton is an outstanding player both offensively and defensively,” said Coach Rhodes. “She leads the team and league in kills, leads the team in aces, and is second on the team in digs. I brought her to varsity as a sophomore during the Covid ‘mini six-game season.’ She loves volleyball, which you can see as she plays club, goes to camps and clinics to always to improve. She’s a captain who leads by the example of always wanting to be better, and never being satisfied with her own performance.”
Peyton said she enjoys playing volleyball because of the competition, excitement and people.
“I love the challenge it brings and how it has taught me mistakes are simply part of the game and you can only learn and grow from them,” she said.
Highlights of her high school sports career include the team, winning the Frontier League and Sectional title.
“Those will always be at the top of my list,” she said. “Personally, I am proud of being named an All-Star and to the All-Section III team, as well as being an MVP and a captain.”
The volleyball standout is pursuing a degree in business administration.
“I was immediately interested in Alliance University due to its location and the opportunities it will offer me,” she said. “I was also drawn to its volleyball program, their values and the people.”
Peyton is also a member of the school’s varsity soccer team and plays for the Lake Effect Smash Volleyball Club. She is also actively involved in National Honor Society, Athletic Leadership Group and Fit for Fun.
Once her studies are complete, Peyton said her dream job would be “working for Turner Sports in Manhattan” where she hopes intern during college.
