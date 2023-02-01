Taking it to the next leveL Cole signs to play college volleyball

Peyton Cole, center, pictured here with her parents, Darrin and Christy Cole recently signed a letter of intent to play volleyball for the Division II Alliance University. Photo by Suzie Rupert

LOWVILLE — A Lowville Academy and Central School athlete plans to take her skills on the volleyball court to the next level.

Peyton Cole, daughter of Darrin and Christy Cole of Lowville, has signed a letter of intent to play volleyball for Division II Alliance University.

