LOWVILLE — After a resolution offered at the September Lewis County Board of Legislators meeting was voted down, the board had to decide what to do with the money set aside.
The $300,000 raised by the 1.9% tax levy increase this year was moved into a special capital building fund along with $110,000 left over from the radio project that was completed this year after all federal and state reimbursements were completed.
The fund can be used for any construction or building repairs designated by the board.
When the county made a bond agreement with Lewis County General Hospital to cover the overage costs for the JCC Lewis County Education Center, an additional $2 million was added for use on the capital project as well.
That money is still in the county’s cash coffers for capital projects as well, but because it’s borrowed money it can’t be moved directly into the new fund, according to County Manager Ryan Piche.
