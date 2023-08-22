LOWVILLE — Lewis County anticipates lowering the property tax rate in next year’s budget although that does not guarantee a lower tax bill for property owners.
According to a presentation to the Finance and Rules Committee last week, County Manager Ryan M. Piche said a “quite unusual” jump of 15.8% in the taxable value of property in the county from $2,493,529,000 last year to $2,887,365,00 — a difference of almost $394 million — is the root of the potential decrease.
“The basis of our budget is property tax and property tax is determined by the levy amount we need in comparison to the full taxable value of all property in Lewis County,” he said.
The jump is not only because of new assessments as there are many towns that have not done new assessments, but also because of an increase in new structures being built and the increase of market values for properties.
Piche said that according to the Federal Reserve website, real estate prices have gone up 52.5% nationally while in Lewis County, the increase over the past eight years is 34% — below the national average but “still significant.”
“Certainly the tax rate is going to go down,” Piche said, but people living in towns where assessed values are significantly lower than market values will not see the decrease due to their town’s “equalization” rate.
Piche said “equalization” is a tool applied by the state so that all people in taxing jurisdictions that have residents from a number of towns or villages, like the county and school districts, pay at the same rate for the same services, even if their town keeps assessed values low.
The tool “equalizes” the rates compared to the other jurisdictions.
As an example, Piche said that in a town that has not done new assessments in a long time, a house may be valued at $80,000 by the town but a similarly sized house on the same street sells for $160,000, “you don’t get to pay the county’s rate on $80,000 worth of property because you would be getting a discount on all of the county’s services compared to a town that keeps their assessment at a 100% so the state applies the equalization rate.”
The equalization rate will mean that even if the county rate is lower, the “equalized” amount a property owner will pay may go up, “so it’s fair.”
“Otherwise one jurisdiction, on behalf of their tax payers, could keep their assessments low so they don’t have to pay their fair share,” Piche said. “There is barely anything we can do to prevent their taxes from going up. It’s frustrating when you read in the news that the county reduced taxes 10% and your bill comes in and it’s more. That’s because they haven’t done a reevaluation in … maybe 20 years.”
Piche said that for the first time since it has been tracked in the county, sales tax revenue brings in as much as the tax levy, which also contributes to the likeliness of a tax rate decrease.
Although there was some concern that a decrease in the tax rate creates a risky situation if sales tax decreases and expenses go up, requiring a tax hike down the line, the county’s healthier-than-required fund balance and investments put some of those fears to rest.
Piche said the will not have a clearer idea of how much the tax rate will decrease until at least next month as the budgeting process for next year continues.
