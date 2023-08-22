Lewis County tax rate “certainly” will fall next year

Lewis County Legislator Phil Hathway, center, asks Treasurer Eric Virkler, far left, a question during the Finance and Rules Committee Meeting held on Aug. 15 in the County Court House on North State Street in Lowville. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times

LOWVILLE — Lewis County anticipates lowering the property tax rate in next year’s budget although that does not guarantee a lower tax bill for property owners.

According to a presentation to the Finance and Rules Committee last week, County Manager Ryan M. Piche said a “quite unusual” jump of 15.8% in the taxable value of property in the county from $2,493,529,000 last year to $2,887,365,00 — a difference of almost $394 million — is the root of the potential decrease.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.