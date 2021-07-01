CROGHAN — Two teenage girls were injured Sunday in an ATV crash in the Frank E. Jadwin Memorial State Forest.
According to the report in the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s newsletter, Forest Ranger Lincoln Hanno came across the crash during a regular patrol in the forest at about 6:18 p.m.
Frank E. Jadwin, 57, of Pahrump, Nev., allegedly drove the ATV while pulling a trailer with two 14-year-old girls riding inside.
When Mr. Jadwin lost control of the ATV, the trailer disconnected from it and rolled over.
After Ranger Hanno’s assessment of the girls, he stabilized one who he believed was exhibiting indications of a traumatic brain injury as well as an injured wrist. The other girl had an injured arm.
“Both girls were wearing their helmets or their injuries could have been much worse,” the report said.
Lewis County Search and Rescue responded to Ranger Hanno’s request for assistance, taking the girls to the Lewis County Health System for evaluation and treatment. The girl with a potential head injury was later airlifted to a Syracuse hospital.
While specific charges were not divulged, the report said, several citations were issued.
