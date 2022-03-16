LOWVILLE — The last pieces of testimony and evidence were presented to the jury on Wednesday — the eighth day of the arson and murder trial of Shawn L. Exford in Lewis County Court.
Exford is accused of starting the fire on Nov. 30, 2019, at 7525 S. State St. in Lowville that killed Catherine A. Crego and Saratina R. Kilbourne. Both were in Ms. Crego’s apartment with Brian S. Mushtare, who escaped onto the front porch roof and was rescued by firefighters.
New evidence submitted by the prosecution included a recording of a phone call Exford made from the county jail on May 9, 2021, to his mother.
The 4½-minute recording starts with Exford’s voice asking expletive-laden, fast-paced questions about why a woman, later in the conversation identified as his girlfriend, hadn’t answered his calls and whether or not his mother had put in the order he had requested at the jail’s commissary.
He was angry about the money he sent for his children to his girlfriend, who didn’t answer his calls.
“F---ing bitch. I’m so f---ing mad,” Exford said with his voice slightly raised and breathing heavy. “She’s not using the money right.”
He specifically mentioned that she paid $100 for a pair of sunglasses more than once, which made him angry. He told his mother he was shaking he was so mad.
Exford’s mother changed the topic.
“Did you call to bitch at me on Mother’s Day?” she said.
He apologized and said he didn’t know it was Mother’s Day and wished her a good one before continuing his monologue about his girlfriend.
“I’m gonna f---ing do 15 years,” he said, adding that if things are going to be “like this then I’m gonna go out and kill someone else.”
His mother raised her voice and told him to stop talking on a recorded line and that “your f---in’ mouth gets you in trouble,” before Exford added that he is worried about his kids because he is about to “do 15 years for something I didn’t even do.”
The tension remained between the two until Exford’s mother ended the call. She told him he “copped an attitude” instead of asking about her day — during which she had been in the emergency room — and accused him of being selfish.
“Thanks for making the day all about you,” she said before giving an angry goodbye and hanging up the phone.
Lewis County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Timothy W. Thayer, who is in charge of the day-to-day operations at the county jail, was called to the stand by Assistant District Attorney Caleb J. Petzoldt before the recorded phone call was played.
Mr. Thayer explained how calls are made by inmates and recorded automatically by the phone system and listened to in real time.
Exford’s attorney, John W. Hallett, asked Mr. Thayer about the number of calls Exford made from the jail and if it was more than 800. Mr. Thayer said he didn’t know.
The final witness of the trial was Dr. Michael Sikirica, a private practice forensic medical examiner based in Waterford, Saratoga County.
Dr. Sikirica testified that both Ms. Crego and Ms. Kilbourne died of “asphyxia due to the inhalation of smoke and other products of combustion” after conducting autopsies and conducting carbon testing on both victims.
He said Ms. Kilbourne’s body was “very charred and burned primarily on the back” and that she was “almost unrecognizable.” Ms. Crego was not as badly burnt, Dr. Sikirica said, but had a higher carbon monoxide blood concentration — 59% compared to 26% for Ms. Kilbourne — and a high blood alcohol content that was not a contributing factor to her death.
In response to Mr. Hallett’s cross examination questions, the doctor said that it was not possible to know if either woman died before or after she was burned and that asphyxia is impacted by the manner in which a person breathes in the soot or smoke, not how long they do so.
He confirmed that Ms. Crego’s blood alcohol content was high enough that it could have made her pass out.
Using all of the police and fire reports, witness statements, photographs and other evidence on the case, Dr. Sikirica concluded that the “manner of death” for both women was homicide.
The morning had begun with Mr. Hallett’s cross examination of New York State Police Investigator Timothy J. Dougherty, who answered the prosecution’s questions on Tuesday about security footage played for the jury. Mr. Dougherty traced the course of the person he had identified as Exford leaving 7525 S. State St. followed shortly after by Saratina R. Kilbourne to the Sunoco gas station four properties away from the apartment house.
The footage also showed the two returning to the house and, at about 11:45 p.m., a person Mr. Dougherty again identified as Exford leaving 7525 S. State St. just after light could be seen in the doorway. A state fire investigator and two state police investigators, including Mr. Dougherty, testified that the footage was proof that the fire was intentionally started by the person who was leaving the building.
Interrogation footage was also presented. Mr. Dougherty and fellow State Police Investigator Jacob C. Byron interrogated Exford on Dec. 12, 2019.
Mr. Hallett asked Mr. Dougherty if he was the “senior investigator in charge,” to which Mr. Dougherty responded he was not but confirmed that he was assigned to the case in part because of his experience as an interrogator and interviewer.
Mr. Hallett also asked Mr. Dougherty about the blood that had been found on the jacket Exford wore the night of the fire and gave to the investigators to be tested for ignitable substances.
Mr. Dougherty said the blood had been tested and “it was my understanding that it came from Brian Mushtare.”
Mr. Hallett also asked about anyone in the video footage that was said to be “unidentified” in his previous testimony. Mr. Dougherty said there was one who was “later identified as Tristain McGrath,” but that they were not able to verify the timing of Ms. McGrath’s movements in and out of her grandmother’s, Ms. Crego’s, apartment house.
Both the prosecution and the defense rested their cases by 11:30 a.m. when jurors were dismissed.
Exford faces 13 felonies — four counts of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree arson, second-degree arson and six counts of first-degree reckless endangerment.
Exford’s lawyer filed a motion for the dismissal of all 13 charges because, he said, the prosecution’s evidence did not prove first-degree arson and the other charges because they were relative to the arson charge.
Mr. Petzoldt countered that the evidence did support the arson charge citing “unmistakable evidence of flames behind” Exford in the doorway of the apartment building.
No ruling was given by Judge Daniel R. King.
Mr. Hallett requested that in order to give jurors continuity between the final arguments, detailed instructions from Judge King and their deliberation, that the final arguments be started Thursday.
Closing arguments will begin at 9 a.m.
