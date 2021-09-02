James M. Noftsier, 53, and Kelly M. Garrison, 37, were charged with felony second-degree burglary on Wednesday.
Derek Farr, 44, was charged with felony third degree possession of a weapon on Monday. He was arraigned and is being held in county jail on $15,000 cash bail.
According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office news release on the latest arrests after investigating the incident, Mr. Noftsier and Ms. Garrison allegedly went to Mr. Farr’s home and into his apartment at about 9:30 p.m. on July 15 after a dispute that took place through text messages.
The report said that Mr. Farr shot each of them with a BB-pistol as they were “leaving and walking away outside.”
Mr. Farr was additionally charged with three counts of misdemeanor aggravated harassment for making “threatening and harassing” phone calls to the district attorney’s office.
No further details were provided
