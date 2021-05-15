LOWVILLE — The Arc, Oneida-Lewis Chapter’s “Raise the Roof” capital campaign received a big boost from the Cloudsplitter Foundation.
The Sacranac Lake-based foundation’s primary purpose is “to improve the environment, both physical and cultural, in the Adirondacks to make life easier, healthier, and more rewarding for the people who live there.” To that end, the foundation donated a $25,000 matching grant to the nonprofit, which is in need of a new roof for its Progress Industries Building, 7688 Forest Ave.
According to Chad Hartwig, The Arc executive director of business enterprises, the cost of the roof replacement project on the 15,000-square-feet building was estimated last year at $100,000 to include structural components in need of repair before the new roof can be installed. He said they will hire an engineering firm to determine the scope of work and put the project out to bid once the remaining $15,000 to $20,000 is raised. It is hoped the roof will be replaced before winter.
Heather Evans, The Arc vice president of development, said the matching grant from Cloudsplitter acted as a catalyst for local donations.
“They started the snowball rolling,” she said, noting there were several individual donations including those from Arc employees.
“A few foundations have come to us offering to help us reach our goal,” said Karen Korotzer, The Arc CEO, noting they will reach out to these organization to help fill the funding gap.
Progress Industries provides employment opportunities in an inclusive working environment for people with and without developmental disabilities through contracted work with local and national companies including AMF, Car Freshner and Spencer Candies.
Mr. Hartwig said The Arc has contracted with AMF for more than 30 years and now assembles bowling alley repair kits for the company.
The major clients also donated to match the funds from the Cloudsplitter Foundation.
Although Lowville is on the outskirts of the foundation’s coverage area, they also have a secondary mission “to aid other organizations dedicated to humanitarian causes, wilderness preservation, protecting civil liberties, and cultural development.”
Chenelle Palyswiat, Cloudsplitter Foundation director, said what drew the foundation to this project was how the Progress Industries improve the lives of the employees.
“It’s a great fit,” she said after touring the facility. “They do incredible work here. It was a special opportunity for me to see the people working. Seeing the people impacted by our work — this was my first award delivery in a year. It is clear this is making a difference in their lives.”
The Arc, Oneida-Lewis Chapter is a non-profit human services agency accredited by the Council on Quality and Leadership International that provides advocacy and services for people with developmental disabilities in Oneida and Lewis counties.
The organization was founded in 1954 by parents of children with special needs who were concerned about their children’s future. They insisted on providing the best opportunities and family support available to ensure a rich, full life for their children. The parents who began The Arc believed their children could learn and grow to become participating members of the community.
Funds are still needed for the roof replacement project. Gifts of all amounts are welcomed and will be directly applied to the project, To donate send checks made payable to The Friends of The Arc Foundation, 245 Genesee St., Utica, NY 13501, or by giving online at www.thearcolc.org.
For more information about The Arc, visit www.thearcolc.org, or call 315-927-0140.
