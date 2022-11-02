LOWVILLE — Under sunny skies, 142 participants, many in costume, took to the streets for The Great Pumpkin Race 5K to benefit the Lewis County Hospital Foundation Oct. 22.
Aiden Sampson was the top male finisher and Nicole Sadowski was the fastest female runner.
A costume contest was held in conjunction with the race with prizes awarded as follows:
Scariest: Deer and Hunters
Funniest: The Three Little Pigs and the Big Bad Wolf
Most Creative: American Gothic couple
Best Group: Star Wars and 101 Dalmatians tied
Winning door prizes were Mindy Bush, headphones, and Gaghn Singh, tracer vest.
