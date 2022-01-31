LOWVILLE — Lewis County legislators are going their own way on state masking requirements.
County Manager Ryan Piche sent out notification over the weekend that despite the state extension of mask wearing regulations to Feb. 10, as announced on Friday afternoon, the county board decided to lift the mask requirement for county buildings as of Tuesday.
Masks are no longer required at the county offices in the Court House at 7660 N. State St.; the Department of Motor Vehicles at 7513 E. State St.; the Board of Elections at 7550 S. State St.; the Human Services Building at 5274 Outer Stowe St.; and the Public Safety Building, 5252 Outer Stowe St.
“Formal action” will be taken in their February meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday , Mr. Piche said he and board chairman Lawrence Dolhof were able to contact legislators to get a feel for their support of the move despite the fact that the ongoing state of emergency would have allowed them to make the decision themselves without larger agreement within the board.
With the COVID infection numbers being recorded showing a downward trend again, indicating the Omicron variant — which Mr. Piche noted is less deadly — may have run its course and with people increasingly eager to have things “get back to normal” Mr. Piche said the time is right to take a step in the direction of leaving the pandemic behind.
“Public policy needs to be nimble ... needs to respond to new information and new data. At this point, we feel safe in this one small step to move us back toward normalcy,” said Mr. Piche, “It’s one of those things that we know we’re going to have to go slow, we’re going to have to be intelligent about it, but we have the vaccine now, we have boosters now, we have a variant that is more contagious and less deadly now, so we have to adjust our policy based on those facts.”
This isn’t the first time the county has chosen a different path than that determined by the state from keeping contact tracing in house instead of relying on the state to do it, to paying for testing when the state pulled funds for the Maple Ridge testing site to ensure county residents had somewhere they could go.
More recently, the county decided to follow CDC guidelines that allow for a five day quarantine and isolation period rather than aligning with the 10 day state practice.
There have been a number of gray areas in various mandates handed down by state-level offices, which Mr. Piche said the county has filled in with what makes sense in the local context rather than demanding, like some other counties, that the state clarify every detail.
“It’s very difficult to make universal rules in New York State,” said the county manager, “The fundamental situation on the ground in Lewis County is different than Manhattan. A ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach to this pandemic has never been the right answer. I think the state and particularly the new governor, has been much more open to county input and giving us a little bit of flexibility to do things that make sense to us.”
Some county residents have worn masks to enter the county building but removed their masks and refused to put them back on during the legislature’s meetings since the mask mandate has been in place. Enforcement of masking rules has been a problem in the county throughout the two year pandemic.
Masking requirements are still in effect in the state Court House section of 7660 N. State St.; all schools; the Lewis County Health System; and other health facilities and clinics.
The county Board of Managers meeting begins at 5 p.m. in the legislators’ board room in the Court House building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.