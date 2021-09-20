According to the Department of Public Works Superintendent Paul Denise, the village’s three million gallon tank, which holds 20 inches of water, is now full.
Mr. Denise and his team also finished cleaning the filters on the final filtration bed bringing the system up to its peak production once again.
On Aug. 27, a water emergency was declared when the tank was down to nine feet and the level was not rebounding after hundreds of thousands of gallons beyond the normal one million to 1.3 million gallons used by the county’s largest employer, Kraft Heinz, was dumped when a water valve was mistakenly left open at the plant.
