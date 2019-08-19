LOWVILLE — A new location for the annual Food and School Supply Drive this year puts donations one step closer to their final destinations on Friday.
The event, co-sponsored by the United Way of Northern New York and Lewis County Opportunities, will be held in the Lowville Academy and Central School parking lot on Trinity Avenue from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The top five school supplies needed are pens and pencils, glue sticks, book bags, folders and binders, as noted on the event poster, while healthier food items like 100-percent fruit juice, dried beans, whole grains including quinoa and brown rice, as well as canned goods, are being encouraged for food donations.
Cash donations will be used to buy additional items to supplement those donated.
For the past two years, the drive has been held in the Double Play Sports Fitness Center parking lot to capitalize on its high-traffic location on Utica Boulevard, but this year United Way Campaign Director Tobi Darrah said the partners decided to go another direction.
“If we could hold it in conjunction with one of the schools, we thought it might be a great location,” Ms. Darrah said, “We thought about having it on the front lawn to increase exposure, but the limited parking and other reasons made it make more sense to use the parking lot off Trinity Avenue.”
The school has also donated the use of the cafeteria to organize and separate the donations into lots to be delivered by Lewis County Opportunity volunteers to the other schools and food pantries around the county.
Although the location may not be as “out in the open” as the Double Play site, Ms. Darrah said her organization had been making an effort to reach out to the community about the event with posters and by putting 3,000 postcards in bags at Tops supermarket.
On the day of the drive, volunteers also will be standing street-side to bring attention to the donation center.
The timing of the drive is crucial, Ms. Darrah said, to refill shelves and closets.
“We know many food pantries are depleted after the summer, so we always have a goal of doing better than the prior year,” she noted.
Lewis County Opportunities CEO Scott Mathys said, “That’s why we time it now, before school starts when supplies are needed by the students and pantry supplies are low.”
In addition to the supply drive event, many local businesses, libraries around the county and organizations have also been collecting items to contribute to the effort, Mr. Mathys said.
The supply drive, now in its 13th year, is part of the United Way’s Lewis County fundraising campaign launch, which starts with the kick-off luncheon at the Fairgrounds on Aug. 22, Ms. Darrah said.
For more information, call the United Way of Northern New York at 315-788-5631 or send a monetary donation to the United Way of Northern New York, 200 Washington St., Suite 402A, Watertown N.Y. 13601.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.