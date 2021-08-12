LOWVILLE — A third lawsuit alleging sexual abuse by a former Lowville school teacher and church choir director was filed Monday as the state’s window to file Child Victims Act suits is set to close Friday.
A. Ronald Johnson, 76, formerly of Lowville, now of Cooperstown, is accused of sexually abusing William G. Tuttle Jr. from 1979 through 1981 — about 40 years ago.
Mr. Johnson is named as a defendant in the suit, as well as Lowville Academy and Central School District, its Board of Education, Lowville United Methodist Church, the Northern Flow District of the Upper New York Conference of the United Methodist Church, the Upper New York Conference of the United Methodist Church and the General Conference of the United Methodist Church.
“This is a serial abuser and he certainly does need — justice needs to be served in this case ... because what he’s done is disgusting and has affected so many lives,” Mr. Tuttle’s attorney Cynthia S. LaFave of LaFave, Wein & Frament, Guilderland, said Thursday morning.
“We are just happy to help these survivors as they move forward,” she added.
In his suit, Mr. Tuttle alleges that Mr. Johnson engaged in “unpermitted sexual contact” with him when he was between the ages of 13 and 14, from 1979 through 1981.
The alleged sexual abuse occurred on several occasions at Mr. Johnson’s camp, in a U-Haul vehicle, Lowville High School, Lowville United Methodist Church and other unspecified locations off of the defendants’ properties.
The suit further states that the defendants “should have known” there was a risk of child sex abuse, and they breached their “duty” to Mr. Tuttle as they “negligently” retained Mr. Johnson in positions where he had access to children.
Mr. Tuttle’s suit was filed in state Supreme Court is Lewis County on Monday afternoon — one year after two other Child Victims Act lawsuits were filed against Mr. Johnson.
The first lawsuit was filed against the Lowville school district, its Board of Education and the aforementioned church entities on Aug. 3, 2020, claiming Mr. Johnson sexually abused a student more than 40 years ago. The plaintiff in that suit was identified only as AL500 Doe in the original court documents. But the plaintiff has since attached his name to the suit — James R. Kellogg.
The Aug. 3 suit, according to Mr. Kellogg’s attorney Jason A. Frament, also of LaFave, Wein & Frament, prompted a second person to come forward with similar allegations against Mr. Johnson. The second Child Victims Act lawsuit was filed Aug. 11, 2020; Lowville school district and its Board of Education were again named as defendants. Mr. Johnson was also named as a defendant this time. The church entities were not named as defendants in the second suit.
The plaintiff in the second suit was identified only as AL542 Doe in the original court documents, but has also decided to attach his name to the suit — Michael Gentry.
Mr. Frament said last year that the decision to name Mr. Johnson as a defendant in the second suit was made because they had been made aware that he was living in Cooperstown and is believed to hold a position at a Methodist church there. It’s unclear whether the church is in Cooperstown or in the immediate surrounding areas, but the firm believes the church is in Cooperstown.
The first lawsuit has not been amended to include Mr. Johnson as a defendant.
Both Child Victims Act cases filed last year are in the paper discovery phase at this time, according to Ms. LaFave.
Mr. Tuttle’s case was filed Monday as the state’s window to file Child Victims Act lawsuits closes Friday.
The Child Victims Act extended the statute of limitations for survivors of child sexual abuse in criminal and civil cases. The act, passed in 2019, gave survivors a one-year window to file claims of abuse that had previously exceeded the statute of limitations.
The act was set to expire Aug. 14, 2020, but Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo extended the window five months on May 8, 2020, to Jan. 14 of this year. The governor extended the act for a second time on May 27, 2020, giving survivors until Friday to file claims.
The Times called Mr. Johnson’s home for comment last August in reference to the first two lawsuits filed against him. His wife answered and said he wasn’t home at the time, but he would return the phone call. Follow-up calls to the Johnson household went unanswered.
