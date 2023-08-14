LOWVILLE — For the third year, the village of Lowville has honored a resident for their contributions to the community.
This year’s recipient was Rick Bush.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Join now to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
If you have an existing six-day print subscription to the Watertown Daily Times, please make sure your email address on file matches your NNY360 account email. You can sign up or manage your print subscription using the options below.
Don't hesitate! Start your digital-only membership today and not only receive full access to our premier news website NNY360.com but also to the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times eEdition!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Intro to NNY360
|$2.99
|for 30 days
|Monthly Digital Service
|$11.99
|for 30 days
|Yearly Digital Service
|$143.88
|for 365 days
Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: August 14, 2023 @ 5:17 pm
LOWVILLE — For the third year, the village of Lowville has honored a resident for their contributions to the community.
This year’s recipient was Rick Bush.
As the Lowville Volunteer Fire Department passed by the judging stand at the Lewis County Fairgrounds during the July 18 Fireman’s Parade, the marching unit stopped and did an about face which Mr. Bush, who was driving a fire engine, found to be quite curious.
“Doug Hanno came up to me and asked me to turn off the truck and get out,” Mr. Bush recalled.
Mr. Hanno, last year’s Citizen of the Year recipient then made the announcement and presented Mr. Bush with a plaque denoting the honor.
“I was floored,” Mr. Bush said. “I never expected — never dreamed of it — I was in a daze.”
Now retired, Mr. Bush and his wife owned and operated Lyng Lumber and the Farmers Feed and Grain in Lowville as the third generation in the “feed business.”
The 84-year-old firefighter has been a member of Lowville Fire Department for 66 years. During that time he has been on the truck committee, department president and on the board of directors for 24 year aiding with fundraising.
Mr. Bush said he has had a hand in the purchase of “every truck except one.”
The veteran firefighter continues to drive fire apparatus not only for parades and special events but to calls.
“I’m in the top 10 for responders every year,” he said.
Lowville Trustee Daniel L. Salmon was instrumental in establishing the Citizen of the Year program in the village.
“Mr. Bush quietly gives of his time to the community and has done so for 66 years,” Mr. Salmon said. “He also has been deeply involved with fund raising for the food pantries. Rick is not one to look for credit, but he deserves this small token of appreciation for all he has done for Lowville and Lewis County.”
The honoree was nominated by fellow fireman Matt Birchenough.
Mr. Bush’s name will be added to a plaque that hangs in the village office and was given a gift certificate to Jeb’s. He is the third recipient of the newly established honor. Joshua M. Fitzgerald was the inaugural village Citizen of the Year in 2021 and last year Douglas P. Hanno received the distinction,
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.