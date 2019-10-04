LOWVILLE — Thirteen people have been arrested on welfare fraud and other charges, according to a report Wednesday from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
The arrests resulted from an investigation conducted in conjunction with the Lewis County Department of Social Services Fraud Unit.
The following individuals were arraigned in either Village of Lowville Court or Town of Lowville Court to await further court proceedings:
Sept. 21: Krista Wenstrom, 33, Lowville, two counts of first-degree offering a false instrument for filing; fourth-degree grand larceny, fourth-degree welfare fraud
Rachel Leonard, 27, Utica, first-degree offering a false instrument for filing; fourth degree grand larceny, fourth-degree welfare fraud
Sept. 23: Jessica Dean, 24, Carthage, first-degree offering a false instrument for filing; third-degree grand larceny, third-degree welfare fraud
Brynna Hutteman-Kall, 27, Watertown, fourth-degree grand larceny, fourth-degree welfare fraud
Sept. 24: Erica Landrum, 30, Glenfield, third-degree grand larceny, third-degree welfare fraud
Corey Baxter, 35, Glenfield, first-degree offering a false instrument for filing; third-degree grand larceny, third-degree welfare fraud
Sept. 25: Amber Hannibal, 30, Forestport, seven counts of first-degree offering a false instrument for filing; fourth degree grand larceny, fourth-degree welfare fraud
Alysa Ortlieb, 35, Lowville, two counts of first-degree offering a false instrument for filing; fourth-degree grand larceny, fourth-degree welfare fraud
Jennifer Gilbert, 37, Fonda, first-degree offering a false instrument for filing; fourth-degree grand larceny, fourth-degree welfare fraud
Sept. 26: Andrea Cullop, 34, Lowville, two counts of first-degree offering a false instrument for filing; fourth-degree grand larceny, fourth-degree welfare fraud
Oct. 1: Jennifer Chaprnan, 37, Lyons Falls, first-degree offering a false instrument for filing; fourth-degree grand larceny, fourth-degree welfare fraud
Timothy Carman, 38, Lyons Falls, fourth-degree grand larceny, fourth-degree welfare fraud
Jennifer Cook, 45, Lowville, fourth-degree grand larceny, fourth-degree welfare fraud
