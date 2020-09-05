LOWVILLE — Jennifer Jones, commissioner at Lewis County Department of Social Services, reported that the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance submitted a request to the United States Department of Agriculture for a statewide waiver of the Able-Bodied Adults Without Dependents work-based eligibility requirements for federal fiscal year 2021.
This waiver request was based upon New York state’s eligibility for extended unemployment benefits, a criterion for statewide waiver approval provided by SNAP — Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — regulations. The USDA limits an able-bodied adult without dependents to three months of SNAP benefits in a 36-month period unless the individual is working or participating in certain employment and training activities.
Federal statute authorizes the ABAWD requirements to be waived in states or areas within a state which are determined to meet or exceed certain unemployment rates.
USDA has approved New York state’s request to waive the ABAWD time limit in all areas of the state for the period Oct. 1 through Sept. 30 or until the date at which the new waiver standards become effective, whichever occurs earlier.
Lewis County Department of Social Services is encouraging those individuals who were previously denied SNAP benefits due to not meeting time limits to reapply online at www.myBenefits.ny.gov or by requesting an application by calling 315-376-5400. Phone interviews are available.
Ms. Jones advised that SNAP Employment and Training funds are also available to assist participants with job search assistance.
