LOWVILLE — Jaden M. Peebles, 36, of Lowville, was charged by state police Oct. 15 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of at least 0.08% and DWI, both misdemeanors.
According to the state police online activity log, Mr. Peebles was driving in the town of Lowville at about 11:30 p.m. that night when he was pulled over.
Benjamin P. Nolette, 45, of West Leyden, was charged by state police Oct. 15 with DWI and having a blood alcohol concentration of at least 0.08%.
Troopers said Mr. Nolette was pulled over at about 11:36 p.m. while driving in the town of Lee.
Amanda D. Isberner, 32, of Copenhagen, was charged with DWI and having a blood alcohol concentration of at least 0.08%.
Troopers said Ms. Isberner was driving in the town of Harrisburg at about 11:11 p.m. Oct. 16 when she was stopped.
