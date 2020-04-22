LOWVILLE — With five test results currently pending, Lewis County COVID-19 cases did not increase overnight on Tuesday.
According to the Wednesday morning update by Ashley Waite, director of public health in the county, of the 260 county residents that have been tested, 244 came back negative.
Only three of the 11 people confirmed to have COVID-19 remain in isolation. Eight people have already recovered from the disease caused by the novel cornavirus.
There are 31 county residents currently under precautionary quarantine.
