LOWVILLE — Local laws had a good night in the Lewis County Board of Legislators meeting Tuesday evening, with two amended laws and one new law passed by resolution after simultaneous public hearings were held. Only the junkyard law changes garnered any comments.
Matthew A. Tynan, a seasonal resident of Buck Point Road in the town of Watson gave a brief photo presentation of the process he has been going through since 2016.
He has been trying to have his neighbor held accountable for more than 13 unregistered vehicles parked around his property, including a black boat emblazoned with “Halloween Mayhem” that Mr. Tynan said appeared on the property line after he had attended a Junkyard Review Board meeting.
“I just hope the law has teeth now,” Mr. Tynan said, noting that in addition to the review board meetings and following the necessary processes, he also has tried every avenue he could, including the Adirondack Park, to get action taken.
“It’s just a slap in the face because [his neighbor is] trying everything they can to get around the law,” Mr. Tynan said in an interview.
In terms of “teeth,” the new junkyard law puts in place a minimum fine for the first infraction of $250, a $500 minimum for the second and $1,000 minimum for the third. Every week a person is found guilty of violating, disobeying or refusing to comply with the junkyard law is a separate violation.
The new version of the law also increases the number of vehicles unlicensed, not road worthy, or unused for more than six months allowed on a property from one to two, bringing it in line with state laws.
A new version of the “partial tax exemption for certain real property” owned by people 65 years old or more on properties that are their primary residences also was approved.
This update to the local version of the state law governing the initiative increased the eligible annual income limit for property owners to $22,999.99, maximum, for an exemption of between 20 percent and 50 percent of the assessed property value.
According to the county’s Real Property Director Candy Akin, about 230 properties are currently participating in this exemption, which is not the same as a STAR exemption.
Finally, the new law authorizing a lien on an amount equivalent to the property tax will be placed on money paid by insurance to a commercial property owner after a fire was also approved.
The law also applies to residential properties with three or more units.
All three laws went into effect immediately after being approved by the board.
According to County Manager Ryan Piche, there have been 11 changes or additions to local laws this year in the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.