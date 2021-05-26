Thunderstorm causes power outages in Lewis County

LOWVILLE — People across southern Lewis County experienced power outages early Wednesday afternoon when severe thunderstorms with high winds moved through the area.
Lewis County Emergency Services began receiving calls about downed trees and power lines at about 1:30 p.m.
The calls were “mainly” in and around the Constableville, Lyons Falls, Port Leyden and West Leyden fire districts, according to the news release about the incident.
The fire departments in those districts mobilized to help clear the roads of the debris.
“The volunteers worked well with their local highway departments in helping them to clear the roadways from the storm damage,” the release stated.
According to the National Grid power outage map, more than 300 customers in the towns of Lewis, West Turin, Leyden and Lyonsdale were without power due to the storm throughout the course of the day. By 8:30 p.m., crews continued to work to restore power to the remaining 100 customers in the towns of Lewis, West Turin including Constableville and Leyden including Port Leyden.
The storms continued into the Adirondacks with outages following in their paths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.