DEER RIVER — While turning into Widrick Truck & Diesel Service, 10809 Route 26, a truck caught a guide wire and snapped a utility pole causing a power outage Thursday morning.
Roughly 10 homes and the Stony Creek Country Store were affected.
National Grid workers estimated the outage could last until about 5 p.m.
A state trooper said no tickets would be issued since it was only an error in judgement.
